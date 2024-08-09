Illinois sheriff criticized for handling of police shooting death of Sonya Massey to retire

The downstate Illinois sheriff who received criticism over his handling of the fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey, who was killed by a sheriff's deputy, announced he will retire by the end of the month.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell made the announcement on Friday, just over a month after Massey was shot and killed by the deputy on July 6 in her home outside of Springfield.

The deputy, Sean Grayson, was fired from the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office after the shooting and was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct in connection with Massey's death. He has pleaded not guilty.

In his announcement, Campbell called Massey's death "a heartbreaking event for our community." He said the person who was "truly responsible" for her death was in jail, referring to Grayson.

"Despite these efforts, some in our community want me to pay the price for the person's actions, even threatening that I pay that price with my life, my family's lives, or the lives of my Deputies," Campbell said in the statement. "We will only persevere together as a community if we turn down the temperature and resolve to do better. We must honor the life of Sonya Massey by ensuring that no one else falls victim to such tragic and senseless action."

He added, "But it has become clear that the current political climate has made it nearly impossible for me to continue effectively in my role. Some individuals would rather see our community divided and in turmoil, than allow me to continue serving as Sheriff."

Campbell said he would retire as sheriff effective no later than Aug. 31.

After the release of police body camera video of the shooting, calls began for Campbell to resign, including from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor also criticized Campbell for not yet meeting with the Massey family since she was killed. Campbell said he has requested four separate times to meet with the Massey family.

Campbell has defended his decision to hire Sean Grayson, the deputy who shot and killed Massey early on Saturday, July 6, at her house outside Springfield. He shot her when she checked on a pot of boiling water in her own kitchen while saying, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

Despite two previous DUIs and a discharge from the U.S. Army in 2016 for serious misconduct, Grayson was hired by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. Grayson also had a disciplinary file that included accusations of bullying behavior and abuse of power, records obtained by CBS News show.

Two of the six law enforcement agencies for which Grayson had worked since 2020 said he needed more training, while a third said he "did not demonstrate good officer safety skills." But Campbell said earlier this month that Grayson had more training than most officers. Campbell has said the two DUIs in Grayson's past were not a "red flag."