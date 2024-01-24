Winning "Crossword" scratch-off ticket worth $250K sold at Springfield gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois Lottery player celebrated a big win after buying a scratch-off ticket worth $250,000 at a gas station in Springfield.

The $10 "Crossword" ticket was purchased at Thornton's gas station at 3001 Wabash Avenue.

The station will receive a one percent selling bonus, or $2,500.

According to lottery officials, over 3.8 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold with players scoring over $92 million in prizes.

Anyone who purchased a winning ticket is encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

More information on how to claim a prize can be found on the Illinois Lottery website.