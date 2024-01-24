Watch CBS News
Local News

Winning "Crossword" scratch-off ticket worth $250K sold at Springfield gas station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Illinois Lottery player celebrated a big win after buying a scratch-off ticket worth $250,000 at a gas station in Springfield.

The $10 "Crossword" ticket was purchased at Thornton's gas station at 3001 Wabash Avenue. 

crossword-winning-ticket.jpg
Illinois Lottery

The station will receive a one percent selling bonus, or $2,500.

According to lottery officials, over 3.8 million winning Illinois Lottery Instant Tickets have been sold with players scoring over $92 million in prizes.

Anyone who purchased a winning ticket is encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim their prize.

More information on how to claim a prize can be found on the Illinois Lottery website. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 24, 2024 / 4:41 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.