School bus flips over on side on Dan Ryan Expressway; 5 rushed to hospital

Five injured when school bus flips over on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A school bus flipped over on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday afternoon – leaving five people injured.

The accident happened in the northbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan at 35th Street. The school bus was the only vehicle involved in the rollover accident.

Images from the scene showed the bus flipped over on its side – lying across the shoulder and the embankment alongside the local lanes.

As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported, it took several tow trucks to pull the bus upright and two it away. The grass on the expressway embankment was left torn up and damaged at the scene.

The Fire Department said five people were rushed to area hospitals. The CFD did not specify the ages of those injured.

Two were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and three were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

The accident victims all suffered minor injuries.

EMS plan 1 school bus overturned on inbound Ryan about 3800 south locals. Five transports all yellow Driver of bus is refusal Nothing life threatening for transports pic.twitter.com/oBqEBnZyYn — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 13, 2023

The school bus driver declined medical attention.

The bus was believed to belong to City Baptist School in Hammond, Indiana.

On the way to the scene, several ambulances and fire trucks were seen rushing to the scene. But by 4 p.m., traffic was back to moving smoothly on the Dan Ryan.