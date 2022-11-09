Watch CBS News
School bus crashes into yard in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A school bus hits a tree before going through a fence of a home in the Auburn Gershman neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chopper 2 was over the scene of the crash at 87th and Eggleston just before 7 a.m.

Our non-stop news crew was on the scene as the bus backed up and headed to the garage.

We also spotted a black sedan that crashed into a tree nearby.

Police haven't said what led to the crash.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

