School bus crashes into yard in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A school bus hits a tree before going through a fence of a home in the Auburn Gershman neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chopper 2 was over the scene of the crash at 87th and Eggleston just before 7 a.m.

Our non-stop news crew was on the scene as the bus backed up and headed to the garage.

We also spotted a black sedan that crashed into a tree nearby.

Police haven't said what led to the crash.