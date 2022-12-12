10 taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Oak Brook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash involving a school bus on Monday morning.

ISP said it happened around 8:17 a.m. at I-88 westbound, west of I-294 York Road In Oak Brook, involving three vehicles, including the school bus and a van.

"(The) crash involving at least two vehicles and an occupied school bus at the above location and time," according to police. At least 10 were to area hospitals with "non-life-threatening injuries."

According police, two adults and a child were taken from the bus. Seven adults, including a pregnant woman, were taken from the van.

Around 8:20 a.m., the left lane of I-88 was closed near York Road was closed for the investigation but all lanes have reopened.

This is a developing story.

I-88 Westbound - CRASH - at Roosevelt Road (IL 38) - MP 139.2 - ALL LANES OPEN — Tollway Trip 88 (@I_88_Tollway) December 12, 2022