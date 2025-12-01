School bus crash leaves child hurt in McHenry County

One child was hurt after a crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon in McHenry County.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Colby Point Road and South Justen Road in Nunda Township, Illinois.

Nunda Rural Fire Protection District crews arrived a short time later and found the school bus in a ditch. The bus had also hit a utility pole, which brought wires down and created additional tensioned utility lines above the vehicle, fire officials said.

Nunda Rural Fire Protection District

Crews kept the driver and two children, between 4 and 6 years old, on board until ComEd could secure the downed power lines.

They were evaluated by paramedics after being removed from the bus shortly before 5:30 p.m.

One child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The second child was released to their parents at the scene. The driver was also not hurt.

It took nearly two hours for the bus to be removed and the electrical work to be completed.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.