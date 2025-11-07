Watch CBS News
At least 30 students, 1 adult injured after 3 school buses crash in Hyde Park on way to field trip

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A crash involving three school buses left over 30 people injured on their way to a field trip on Friday morning in Hyde Park. 

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one adult and 31 students were injured when three buses crashed near Midway Plaisance and Dorchester Avenue. Officials said the victims were listed in good condition. 

Video from the scene shows students on stretchers and paramedics treating students on the scene.   

Fire officials said the buses crashed as students and staff from Orland Park's Meadow Ridge Elementary were headed to a field trip to a museum.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

