Schnapps is our PAWS Pet of the Week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week is such a peach. Meet Schnapps.

Schnapps has made quite a few friends over at PAWS. He needed dental work and was a good and patient boy during those procedures, and he's quickly become a favorite of the PAWS Chicago Training team.

PAWS Chicago

Having yummy treats in hand helps, for sure, but he loves to learn and he's a snuggly boy after he spends some energy. Schnapps is just a year old and would make a great addition to most homes.

Schnapps is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

You can help save homeless animals, just be walking or running 3.1 miles at the PAWS Chicago 5k. Register by Aug. 31 at the discounted rate of $40 for adults, $20 for children and the good news, you can bring your dog to cheer you on for free. That's Sept. 9 at Montrose Harbor from 7:30 to 11 a.m. For more information go to pawschicago.org/5k