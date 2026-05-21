Last call for Schlitz as iconic beer goes on hiatus. Milwaukee beer has deep roots in Chicago.

This weekend is the last call for one of America's most iconic beer brands, Schlitz, which is being put on indefinite hiatus after being brewed for more than 175 years.

"The beer that made Milwaukee famous" also has deep ties to Chicago history and its architecture.

At Friends of Friends in the West Town neighborhood, Schlitz is more than just another beer on tap. Owner Abe Vucekovich said it's "kind of unique to us."

The vintage décor, the custom glasses, even the building itself – once a Schlitz tied house – with its neon Schlitz sign and belted globe Schlitz logo on the façade, reflects a beer drenched in the city's history.

"When you see these orbs and these tied houses around town, you feel a sense of place. You feel like this is Chicago," Vucekovich said.

Friends of Friends is getting ready to soon pour a final pint of Schlitz, as production of the beer will soon halt. Pabst Brewing Co., which bought the Schlitz brand in 1999, recently announced Schlitz is being placed on indefinite hiatus.

"A couple weeks ago, we got the news that it's just done in general," Vucekovich said. "That was heartbreaking news. I had a little moment."

Beer historian Liz Garibay said, after the Great Chicago Fire destroyed local breweries in 1871, Schlitz shipped beer to Chicago, as clean drinking water was scarce.

"He sends beer down in train cars, and provides beer for the people who are very sad and thirsty," Garibay said.

The company built brand loyalty through Chicago's iconic tied houses — ornate neighborhood taverns directly connected to breweries, according to Garibay.

"That famous belt and globe logo we see on all those bats was designed especially for the World's Fair," she said.

Tied houses ended with Prohibition, but the buildings still stand all over Chicago, and many have been designated Chicago landmarks

"They actually hired highly respected architects to design beautiful façades, to design beautiful buildings," Garibay said.

At Friends of Friends, there are plans in place and specials running this weekend for a Schlitz send-off – a goodbye to the beer that made Milwaukee famous, but for so many tasted like Chicago

"We've got enough. If you come in thirsty, we've got Schlitz for you," Vucekovich said. "We hope to continue the spirt of Schlitz in what Friends of Friends is about in the future."