Woman injured by stray bullet inside Schaumburg, Illinois home

A woman was injured inside a home in Schaumburg, Illinois, after shots were fired across the street on Wednesday afternoon.

Schaumburg police responded to the 1500 block of Revere Circle around 4:15 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation found the shots were fired from a residence on the block and a bullet went into he victim's home. Police said the victim was not targeted.

Police confirmed the people involved in the shooting "are known to each other and are not believed to be an active threat to the community."

The investigation remains ongoing.