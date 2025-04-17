Watch CBS News
Woman injured by stray bullet inside Schaumburg, Illinois home

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was injured inside a home in Schaumburg, Illinois, after shots were fired across the street on Wednesday afternoon. 

Schaumburg police responded to the 1500 block of Revere Circle around 4:15 p.m. and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation found the shots were fired from a residence on the block and a bullet went into he victim's home. Police said the victim was not targeted.

Police confirmed the people involved in the shooting "are known to each other and are not believed to be an active threat to the community."

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

