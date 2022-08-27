Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonable temps, sunshine

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning on a great Saturday in Chicago. Temperatures will be at a seasonable level and there'll be plenty of sunshine to go around under a partly cloudy sky.

screen-shot-2022-08-27-at-2-09-51-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-08-27-at-2-10-36-am.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunday brings a few morning showers. Both the temperature and humidity will rise on a southerly breeze and we'll see about a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the midday hours. Winds gusting to 20 mph.

screen-shot-2022-08-27-at-2-11-22-am.png
CBS News Chicago
screen-shot-2022-08-27-at-2-16-31-am.png
CBS News Chicago

The rain chances Sunday and Sunday night continue to pester us on Monday with sunshine and dry conditions Tuesday through Friday.

Stats

Normal High- 81

Yesterday- 78

Today- 83

Sunrise- 6:12am

Forecast

Today- Partly cloudy and 83 degrees.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, low of 68

Sunday- A few morning showers. 40% chance of showers and storms by midday and continuing into Sunday night. More humid with a high of 87.

screen-shot-2022-08-27-at-2-12-11-am.png
CBS News Chicago
Ed Curran
edcurran-2.jpg

Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 6:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.