Chicago First Alert Weather: Seasonable temps, sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Good morning on a great Saturday in Chicago. Temperatures will be at a seasonable level and there'll be plenty of sunshine to go around under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday brings a few morning showers. Both the temperature and humidity will rise on a southerly breeze and we'll see about a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the midday hours. Winds gusting to 20 mph.

The rain chances Sunday and Sunday night continue to pester us on Monday with sunshine and dry conditions Tuesday through Friday.

Stats

Normal High- 81

Yesterday- 78

Today- 83

Sunrise- 6:12am

Forecast

Today- Partly cloudy and 83 degrees.

Tonight- Partly cloudy, low of 68

Sunday- A few morning showers. 40% chance of showers and storms by midday and continuing into Sunday night. More humid with a high of 87.

