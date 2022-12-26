Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Sabina delivers holiday meals, gifts to shelters, veterans on Christmas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

St. Sabina packs up, delivers feasts to shelters, vets
St. Sabina packs up, delivers feasts to shelters, vets 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Father Michael Pfleger and parishioners at Saint Sabina Church had a busy Christmas Day, packing up and delivering holiday meals to nine shelters and two veterans' homes.

The fantastic food was created by local Black-owned catering businesses, and there was more.

Along with the meals, there were toys for the kids, and the Hobson Lucas Foundation provided $100 gift cards for women in the shelters.

It all made Christmas brighter for nearly 1,000 people.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 6:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.