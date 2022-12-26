St. Sabina delivers holiday meals, gifts to shelters, veterans on Christmas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Father Michael Pfleger and parishioners at Saint Sabina Church had a busy Christmas Day, packing up and delivering holiday meals to nine shelters and two veterans' homes.
The fantastic food was created by local Black-owned catering businesses, and there was more.
Along with the meals, there were toys for the kids, and the Hobson Lucas Foundation provided $100 gift cards for women in the shelters.
It all made Christmas brighter for nearly 1,000 people.
