Chicago area marathon runner chasing Olympic dreams while fasting for Ramadan

Training for a marathon is tough enough, but imagine doing it without food or water during daylight hours. That's exactly what one young Chicago runner is doing during the month of Ramadan.

She's making it work all while chasing a spot at the U.S. Olympic Team trials.

Sabrina Baftiri has been running since middle school. She became a standout at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, winning an impressive 17 All-American awards.

Now she's focused on marathons and training with a coach in Chicago. She ran her first marathon this past fall.

"I debuted in 2 hours and 48 minutes, which is pretty fast for a first marathon. So that was super exciting," she said. "To qualify for the trials, it's like 2 hours and 38 minutes. So, I'm kind of close. … That's always been my big goal is to just qualify for the Olympic trials, and hopefully have the chance at making the U.S. team."

The hard work doesn't stop during Ramadan, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The 25-year-old has been fasting since age 16, and refuses to let it hold her back, even while she trains without food or water from sunrise to sunset. For her, it's about honoring her faith and family.

What's her inspiration?

"It's my grandma. Ever since I can remember just being a little kid, she's always been dedicated to fasting during the month of Ramadan," she said. "I think if she can do it in her mid-70's, then if I'm young and healthy at 25, I should be able to do it regardless the amount of mileage and physical activity that I do throughout the day."

Baftiri runs about 60 to 65 miles per week. The toughest part can be lack of energy, yet she takes it in stride.

"We've been figuring out all the different kinks and obstacles. We've been able to find ways to make it work, such as running once my fast begins in the morning or running before I break my fast at night," she said.

She also focuses on rest and hydration in the hours she's not fasting. Baftiri said her faith fuels her as much as food and water do.

"It's taught me just a lot about myself; a lot of patience, a lot of kindness. Being kind to myself and having that self-motivation aspect behind it, I think has definitely taught me," she said.

With each fasted mile, she's not just chasing a time, but blending her competitive ambition with her spiritual devotion.

"Super super close to Allah, and going into every race and even every day that I know that he has my back, and I know that everything is going to be ok."

Baftiri will be running in the Shamrock Shuffle 8K run in Chicago on Sunday, trying to improve her time.