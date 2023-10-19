Attorneys for Rylan Wilder, teen mistakenly shot by police at Chicago school, to announce $1.9M settlement

Des Plaines to pay $1.9M settlement to teen shot by police at Chicago school

Des Plaines to pay $1.9M settlement to teen shot by police at Chicago school

Des Plaines to pay $1.9M settlement to teen shot by police at Chicago school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about the nearly $2 million dollar settlement the City of Des Plaines will pay out.

It comes four years after a Des Plaines police officer shot a 15-year-old boy while pursuing a bank robbery suspect.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, his case is settling just as jury selection for a trial was about to start.

Rylan Wilder was interning at Upbeat Music and Arts School in Chicago when he was shot in the arm by police back in 2019.

That Des Plaines police officer chased the suspect into Chicago and into the music school on the northwest side when he opened fire.

In a lawsuit later filed by Wilder's lawyers, they allege Des Plaines police officer James Armstrong's actions were excessive and reckless and did not consider the safety of innocent citizens.

Wilder's lawyers say he has undergone 18 surgeries and still has no feeling in his left arm, hand, and fingers.

The bank robbery suspect was shot and killed in a gun battle inside the school.

It all leads us to Thursday, where they'll be in court for a civil case that is also happening.

Wilder's team asked for an order of default judgment against the bank robbers whose crimes set the stage for the shooting.

His team also plans to have a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the $1.9 million dollar settlement being paid out by the city of Des Plaines.