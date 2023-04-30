CBS 2's Ryan Baker emcees Ronald McDonald House Charities benefit gala
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's very own Ryan Baker served as emcee Saturday night for the Ronald McDonald House Charities benefit gala.
The event at the Geraghty is the Ronald McDonald House's largest signature fundraising event of the year.
The gala set a goal to raise $1.5 million.
If you want to get involved with the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago you can find more information on their website.
