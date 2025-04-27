Watch CBS News
Runners take to Lakefront Trail for May Day 5K

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Hundreds of runners and walkers hit the Chicago Lakefront Trail Sunday morning for a special May Day 5K Run & Walk.

The 3.1-mile course started and ended at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center, and headed along the lakefront trail and along Solidarity Drive to the Adler Planetarium.

Celebrated on May 1, May Day, or International Workers Day, commemorates the work of unions and labor groups around the world.

It has its origins in Chicago, and a march for an eight-hour workday on May 1, 1886, that was followed by a violent clash between demonstrators and police at Haymarket Square in what would now be called the West Loop three days later.

The 5K on Sunday raised money for the Chicago Federation of Labor, and the efforts to support workers in Cook County.

