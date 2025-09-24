17-year-old charged with shooting another teen in Round Lake Beach, Illinois

A 17-year-old was charged after another teen was shot in suburban Round Lake Beach, Illinois, on Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the Round Lake Beach Police Department responded to the 900 block of Clarendon Drive and found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound outside a parked car.

Investigators said the shooting took place inside a car.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy who was an acquaintance of the victim. He was later arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

Police called this an isolated incident.