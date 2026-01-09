Family says rent dispute led to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded in Roseland

One man was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting in Roseland this week, and their loved ones said it all stemmed from a dispute over rent money.

Christopher Patterson's mother held back tears as his family and friends gathered on Friday outside the home where the 23-year-old lost his life two days before.

"That's my son, and he's gone, and I'm gonna need y'all's support, and I'm gonna need y'all to get through this," she said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Patterson and his roommate were shot inside their apartment in near 100th and State streets in Roseland.

Patterson was killed. His 26-year-old roommate was shot 19 times, and was left in critical condition.

Patterson's family said a childhood friend turned on him.

"He opened his doors to him; gave him a space in his home to actually live here," said Patterson's cousin, Briah Banks. "Him having big a kind heart is what got him where he is today."

Relatives said, when Patterson asked that friend to chip in on rent on Wednesday, things turned violent.

"You haven't asked for anything throughout the other the months they've been there, and you finally ask for something, and this is the result of that," Banks said.

Banks is a Chicago radio personality. Now she's determined to use her platform to bring justice for Patterson and his roommate, who's fighting for his life.

"It's different to be on the other side of the mic. It hurts," she said.

Police have not released name or identity of the man suspected shooting Patterson and his roommate. Police said the investigation remained open Friday night, but did not provide any further information.

"We pray that they continue to stay on the job like they say they're doing," Banks said.

The pain of losing someone in this manner is difficult. Patterson's family said, after the shooting, the suspect stole his black Kia Soul and has not been seen since.

"We treated you like family, and we pray that you see us and you hear us," Banks said. "If you are watching this, we need you to turn yourself in."

Patterson is survived by host of family, including a young son.