Man killed, another critical after shooting inside Roseland apartment, police say

One man was killed, and another was critically hurt in a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 100th Street.

Chicago police said the victims, 23 and 26 years of age, were inside an apartment when a gunman shot them multiple times.

The 23-year-old died at the scene, and the 26-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say if someone was in custody.

No further information was immediately available.