Roseland drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously hurt following a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 1:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 103rd Street.
The victim was inside a car when he was approached by another vehicle and an occupant from inside fired shots, according to police.
The victim was struck in the face and self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition.
No one is in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.