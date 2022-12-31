Roseland drive-by shooting leaves man seriously wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously hurt following a drive-by shooting in the Roseland neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:41 p.m. in the 100 block of East 103rd Street.

The victim was inside a car when he was approached by another vehicle and an occupant from inside fired shots, according to police.

The victim was struck in the face and self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody.