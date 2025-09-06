Odunze and Bears' offense embracing high expectations ahead of season opener; 'Pressure builds diamonds'

The Bears returned to the practice field on Friday with still no sign of injured linebacker TJ Edwards or running back Roschon Johnson.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and rookie running back Kyle Monangai were both limited in practice.

The Bears might not be at full strength for Monday's season opener against the Vikings at Soldier Field, but hopes are still high for a strong debut in Ben Johnson's first game as head coach.

Players said they are looking forward to opening the season in primetime against the Vikings.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze said the offense is embracing the high expectations that exist for them.

"There's definitely a little bit of pressure on the organization and all of us as a whole, but we take that. You know, pressure builds diamonds. It's kind of our belief in that sense," Odunze said. "It's a privilege to have that pressure, because not all people are able to operate under those conditions. So we take that, and we understand that it's there, but at the end of the day we're just going out there to operate and have a great offense, go out there and play as a team, and get a W."

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said the defense will be ready for any unknowns that come Week 1, including facing quarterback JJ McCarthy, a native of west suburban La Grange Park, who is set to make his NFL debut after missing his rookie season with a knee injury.

Bears quarterback Calab Williams' improved cadence is something that could throw off the Vikings defense, too.

"I could tell a big difference, and that's the total truth, and obviously it's something that – especially when you're coming into a new offense, you don't know your coach is going to run things – I could definitely tell an improvement in what he's done with his cadence," Jarrett said. "He got me to jump offsides a couple times in training camp, but I wasn't budging in the springtime. So he's definitely improving, and I'm happy to see it."

High expectations also exist for the connection between Williams and Odunze entering their second year together.

Odunze was asked if he expects to take a big jump this season, to which he responded yes, absolutely.