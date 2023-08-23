Rollover crash in Back of the Yards leaves 1 man dead, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old man was killed, and a 59-year-old man was hurt following a rollover crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the 61-year-old was driving a minivan southbound, in the 5200 block of South Loomis Boulevard just before noon, when he struck a parked car - causing the minivan to flip over.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 59-year-old who was a passenger in the minivan suffered unspecified injuries and was also taken to the University of Chicago where his condition was stabilized.

No other injuries were reported.