Rollover crash in Back of the Yards leaves 1 man dead, another hurt
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old man was killed, and a 59-year-old man was hurt following a rollover crash in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Chicago police said the 61-year-old was driving a minivan southbound, in the 5200 block of South Loomis Boulevard just before noon, when he struck a parked car - causing the minivan to flip over.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The 59-year-old who was a passenger in the minivan suffered unspecified injuries and was also taken to the University of Chicago where his condition was stabilized.
No other injuries were reported.
