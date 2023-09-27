Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died after a rollover crash on I-57 early Wednesday morning.

Just before 2:45 a.m., a vehicle with three people spun out and hit a light pole at 99th Street. Illinois State Police said two people were ejected from the vehicle.

Huge traffic issues for drivers coming in from the south today. This fatal rollover on NB I-57 has all lanes closed from 111th - Halsted. The IB Ryan is closed at the Chinatown Feeder after a multi-vehicle crash north of the Stevenson. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/RF58Th4VXe — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) September 27, 2023

A man was found dead on the scene. Police said a woman and man were taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. One of the victims died at the hopsital.

All lanes northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at 111th Street.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.