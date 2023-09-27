Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people died after a rollover crash on I-57 early Wednesday morning.
Just before 2:45 a.m., a vehicle with three people spun out and hit a light pole at 99th Street. Illinois State Police said two people were ejected from the vehicle.
A man was found dead on the scene. Police said a woman and man were taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. One of the victims died at the hopsital.
All lanes northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at 111th Street.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
