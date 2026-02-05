Watch CBS News
70-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Rolling Meadows

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
A 70-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows on Wednesday morning. 

Around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Algonquin Road and Meadowbrook Industrial Court, and found a man in the street.

The man was taken to Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed on Thursday that he later died from his injuries. 

The victim has been identified as William Capozzielli, 70. 

Police said the driver who struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed as of Thursday morning. 

