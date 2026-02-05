70-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Rolling Meadows

A 70-year-old man died after he was hit by a car in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows on Wednesday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Algonquin Road and Meadowbrook Industrial Court, and found a man in the street.

The man was taken to Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed on Thursday that he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as William Capozzielli, 70.

Police said the driver who struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed as of Thursday morning.