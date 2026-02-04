Watch CBS News
Man struck by vehicle, critically injured in Rolling Meadows

A man was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Police said, around 9:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Algonquin Road and Meadowbrook Industrial Court, and found a man down in the street.

The man was taken to Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in critical condition, according to the Rolling Meadows Fire Department.

Police said the driver who struc the man stopped at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The eastbound lanes of Algonquin Road were expected to be closed for several hours between Barker Avenue and New Wilke Road as police investigate.

