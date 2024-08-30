Rogue Chicago towing company rebrands again, tricks more unsuspecting victims

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even after its license was revoked, a rogue towing company is still out on the street—towing cars and holding them for exorbitant fees.

It is a company that rebranded several times—it was previously Tow Pros Inc., and is now known as Tow City Inc. A Chicago mom who asked to remain anonymous is one of its latest victims.

The woman's accident happened on busy DuSable Lake Shore Drive—fight near Soldier Field. It was a scary spot to be stuck—especially for woman's 22-year-old daughter, who was driving at the time.

"I'm a mom. I have a daughter," the woman said. "She needs to go places, and I can't afford Ubers."

Tow City Inc.—a company CBS News Chicago has been looking into since February—has been holding the woman's car for over a week. They want upwards of $8,000 for it.

"My daughter was in an accident. You took advantage of her," the woman said. "You know, she was very vulnerable at that point—because she's never been in a car accident."

The woman's daughter was getting school supplies for the start of her semester when she found herself in need of a tow on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Someone from Tow City showed up.

"I had reached out to my roadside assistance, and they were actually en route to assist my daughter," the woman said. "Didn't listen to me—hooked my car."

The woman said she told the tow operators repeatedly not to tow her car—but they took her daughter to the nearest police station and brought her car to an undisclosed location anyway.

CBS News Chicago visited the address where the woman was told the car would be. Nothing was there.

Tow City Inc. is the latest tow company to be opened by the same person, state records show.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said what is now Tow City Inc. got its license revoked in July. But the company is still operating.

"It's hurtful, you know, that people can do this, and just keep doing it, and just keep doing it—just keep doing it," the woman said, "and it's not OK."

There is an ordinance being drafted to combat rogue towing in the city of Chicago. Ald. Gilbert Villegas (38th) hopes to introduce the ordinance to the City Council sometime next month.

But the ordinance, if passed, still would not prevent businesses from rebranding and reopening at the state level.