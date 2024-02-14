Same person might be behind multiple rogue towing companies in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 has reported on how rogue tow truck companies have preyed on people in car accidents.

They listen to police scanners and show up to tow the car involved for an exorbitant fee. Sometimes, victims never get their cars back.

CBS 2 has learned one person might be behind multiple scheming tow truck companies by simply rebranding the business.

"It's heartless, to go out, see people in a vulnerable situation and go and make their bad situation worse," said Dion Conley, a victim of the scheme.

Conley has been without a car for about three years, ever since his car was towed after an accident and never returned.

"[They] said that $11,000 stands and that they want the money or else the vehicle won't be released," Conley said.

At the time, the company was called Tow Pros Inc., he added. It was a corporation registered with the Illinois Secretary of State's Office to Mikel Warren, a person who seemingly has opened and closed multiple tow companies: Tow Pros Inc., Tows R Us Inc., Take Me Home Towing, and Perfect Time Towing.

Three of the companies were dissolved. CBS 2 reported on Take Me Home Towing last summer when their lot was busted for holding cars hostage on the far South Side of Chicago.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said the company still has 49 unpaid citations for more than $46,000.

"They escape accountability by simply closing that company and opening up a new one, but there are ways to address that," said Rory McGinty, an attorney for Professional Towing & Recovery Operators of Illinois, a group of companies trying to operate legitimately.

McGinty added, "We need to get more from people who apply for licenses than their corporate name."

Some lawmakers across the political aisle have also asked for a cross-check on applicants' background.

"We believe that if we can get to the past businesses, then we can root out the unethical behavior," said State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, (D-Chicago).

In theory, the state would see the same bad actor applicant attached to a dissolved, exploitative company and not issue them a new license.

"I was hoping by now, we would've had appropriate legislation rules in place to take care of this problem," said State Rep. Dan Ugaste, (R-St. Charles). "In seeing what your office has contacted me about and the reporting done by your station, it's apparent it's not complete yet."

Victims like Conley live with the consequences every day.

"My credit score got hit and as a result, I haven't been able to buy another car in all this time," Conley said. "I've spent over $12,000 on Uber, over three grand on Lyft, and over $1,000 on Ventra public transportation. So it's way more expensive than what a car would be."

Rep. Ford said he hopes legislators can propose a new law to fix the problem by May.

CBS 2 attempted to contact Mikel Warren, using multiple phone numbers, but the attempts were unsuccessful.