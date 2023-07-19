2 women stabbed by male during argument in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women were stabbed during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 12:33 p.m., the victims, 21 and 27, were arguing with a known male, in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue, when they unsuccessfully attempted to slash the tires of his vehicle.

The male left briefly and returned and produced a sharp object and stabbed the victims in their arms.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The 27-year-old victim was also stabbed in the shin area and refused EMS.

both victims were uncooperative with responding officers.

No arrests were made.

Area detectives are investigating.