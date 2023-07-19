2 women stabbed by male during argument in Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two women were stabbed during an argument in the Rogers Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police said around 12:33 p.m., the victims, 21 and 27, were arguing with a known male, in the 1400 block of West Morse Avenue, when they unsuccessfully attempted to slash the tires of his vehicle.
The male left briefly and returned and produced a sharp object and stabbed the victims in their arms.
The 21-year-old victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The 27-year-old victim was also stabbed in the shin area and refused EMS.
both victims were uncooperative with responding officers.
No arrests were made.
Area detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.