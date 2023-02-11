Babies at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford hospital get Super Bowl ready
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- These super babies are ready for Sunday's big game.
Meet two of the patients at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford.
These all-stars are decked with little footballs and blankets.
The hospital says dressing the babies up gives the families a sense of normalcy while their children receive treatment.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.