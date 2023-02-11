Babies at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford hospital get Super Bowl ready

Babies at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside ready for Game Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- These super babies are ready for Sunday's big game.

Meet two of the patients at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford.

These all-stars are decked with little footballs and blankets.

The hospital says dressing the babies up gives the families a sense of normalcy while their children receive treatment.