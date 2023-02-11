Watch CBS News
Local News

Babies at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford hospital get Super Bowl ready

/ CBS Chicago

Babies at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside ready for Game Day
Babies at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside ready for Game Day 00:23

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- These super babies are ready for Sunday's big game.

Meet two of the patients at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Javon Bae Hospital-Riverside in Rockford.

These all-stars are decked with little footballs and blankets.

The hospital says dressing the babies up gives the families a sense of normalcy while their children receive treatment. 

First published on February 11, 2023 / 10:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.