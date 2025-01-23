Boyfriend due in court on gun charge in shooting death of pregnant woman in Portage Park

Man back in court on gun charge after pregnant woman shot and killed in Portage Park

Man back in court on gun charge after pregnant woman shot and killed in Portage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man arrested in connection to the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend – a mother of three – last week in the Portage Park neighborhood was due back in court on Thursday.

Robert Pasco Chicago Police Department

Robert Pasco, 42, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and has been released from custody, but has not been charged with murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, 35-year-old Edith Castrejon.

He was due to appear for a status hearing in his case on Thursday at the Skokie courthouse.

According to court documents, Pasco was sleeping with a gun under his pillow on Jan 16 at his home in Portage Park, when Castrejon reached over and grabbed it, causing him to wake up and fire the gun.

Castrejon was shot in the chest, and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Edith Castrejon GoFundMe

Prosecutors have said Castrejon's three children were sleeping in the same room at the time of the shooting.

Police sources later confirmed that Castrejon was five months pregnant at the time, and that doctors were able to deliver her baby, who was given only a 25% chance of survival.

According to a police report, the weapon was a 9mm "ghost gun," meaning it was a homemade firearm that can be built from a kit or made from a 3D printer. Prosecutors said Pasco told police he put the gun in a closet before officers arrived at the home.

Prosecutors said Pasco is a convicted felon with multiple prior convictions on weapons charges.