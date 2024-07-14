Robbins police chief out amid investigation into "unbelievable" video

CHICAGO (CBS) — There has been another major shakeup in a south suburban police department. Carl Scott, the acting police chief for the Village of Robbins, has been involved in what was described as a concerning incident for the past 15 months, and he is no longer with the department.

CBS News Chicago has confirmed with the Cook County Sheriff's Office that an investigation into an incident involving Scott is underway. That incident was captured on video, and apparently, it was so concerning that when the mayor of Robbins saw it, he moved to fire the chief.

The search for a new police chief is now underway in the Village of Robbins after Scott was relieved of his duties after just 15 months on the job.

A spokesperson for Mayor Darren Bryant told CBS News Chicago that the former acting police chief was initially put on unpaid administrative duty following an incident two weeks ago involving him and another individual inside the village hall.

Upon learning about it, the mayor contacted the Cook County Sheriff's Public Integrity Unit and launched an investigation.

Choosing not to wait for the outcome of that investigation, Bryant moved to fire Scott. But before that could fully take shape, the acting chief submitted his resignation.

It is unclear whether the incident was caught on police body camera or surveillance footage, but a source who saw the videos tells CBS News Chicago, "It's unbelievable."

CBS News Chicago is told the mayor saw the video, which led to his action. The mayor and his spokesperson disclosed the acting chief's dismissal at a village meeting this past Tuesday. At one point, Bryant hinted that the footage may soon be released.

"I want you to all brace with what may happen in the next couple of weeks because something may get released, maybe not. But it was important that I sit before the people because I can't be up here and act like ain't nothing going on. Something's going on," he said.

This is not the first time controversy has loomed over the police department. Scott's predecessor, former Police Chief David Sheppard, filed a federal lawsuit against the village and mayor, claiming wrongful termination.

Sheppard said he believed he was fired after filing whistleblower complaints against the mayor. That case involved directions Sheppard said he received regarding a stolen car and fatal crash investigation.

At the time, the mayor's spokesperson dismissed the claims, saying the former chief's dismissal was the result of the mayor wanting to go in a different direction.