3 men convicted in violent robbery spree targeting Chicago liquor stores, convenience stores, bars

Three men have been convicted of a string of violent robberies targeting liquor stores, convenience stores, and bars in Chicago in 2023 and 2024.

Xavier Harris, 27, his brother Ardaries Harris, 28, and Jordan Fox, 26, were convicted of conspiracy, robbery, and weapons charges, following a five-week trial in federal court, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros' office.

Federal prosecutors said they were responsible for robbing or attempting to rob 14 liquor stores, convenience stores, and bars between Aug. 24, 2023, and May 9, 2024:

Aug. 24, 2023: Ace's Liquor and Tap, 4400 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Jan. 10, 2024: A&R Food Mart, 5900 block of West Grand Avenue.

Jan. 11, 2024: Central Extra Value Food and Liquor, 2900 block of North Central Avenue.

Jan. 13, 2024: Buchanas Food & Liquor, 1800 block of West 47th Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Mr. P Beverage Depot, 2000 block of West Division Street.

Jan. 15, 2024: Before You Go Liquor, 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Jan. 15, 2024: Clybourn Market, 2800 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

May 3, 2024: Humboldt Haus Liquor, 2900 block of West North Avenue.

May 3, 2024: Gladstone Food Mart, 5700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

May 4, 2024: Irish Nobleman Pub, 1300 block of West Erie Street.

May 7, 2024: Buchanas Food & Liquor

May 7, 2024: El Trebol Liquors and Bar

May 7, 2024: Community Food and Liquor, 5500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

May 9, 2024: Basil Food & Liquor, 7700 block of North Western Avenue in Chicago.

Chicago police have said, during the robbery of the Irish Nobleman Pub, four men robbed customers at gunpoint and cleared out the cash register, and pistol-whipped two victims. Federal prosecutors said Fox shot at one of the victims using a Glock handgun that had been converted into a machinegun using a switch device.

Fox and the Harris brothers now face up to life in prison when they are sentenced.

A fourth defendant, Roosevelt Veal, 28, will be tried separately. His trial date has not yet been set.