Armed robbers hit 3 liquor stores in less than an hour on North Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A robbery crew hit three North Side liquor stores in less than 45 minutes Monday night in Chicago.

Police said four men in their 20s armed with revolvers and semi-automatic handguns shouted "Give me everything, don't move or I'll shoot!" in each of the robberies.

The robbery spree began around 8:45 p.m. at a liquor store in the 2000 block of West Division Street in Wicker Park. Shortly after 9 p.m., they hit a liquor store in the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Bucktown. Around 9:20 p.m., they robbed a liquor store in the 2800 block of North Clybourn Avenue in Lakeview.

In each case, the robbers walked into the store, announced a robbery, and took cash from the registers and safes inside the stores.

In one of the robberies, a victim was walked to an ATM, and forced to take out cash at gunpoint. In two of the robberies, the robbers punched an employee in the face before taking off.

No one was in custody. Police had only vague descriptions of the robbers.

Police urged businesses in the area to stay alert, make sure surveillance cameras are working, and watch out for suspicious people loitering in the area.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.