Robbery reported at Family Dollar in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was taken into custody after robbing a Family Dollar store in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said officers were called to a burglary in the 2100 block of East 71st Street just before 6 a.m.

Witnesses on the scene told CBS 2 the suspect appeared to have used a large screwdriver to pry open the door.

Sources said the offender or offenders emptied the cash register and stolen several items from the store.

Sources said there is one suspect in custody, but police have not confirmed arrest information.