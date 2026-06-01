Police search for 2 men in robbery at Red Line platform along Dan Ryan Expressway

Police on Monday were seeking help from the public in finding two suspects in a robbery on a CTA Red Line platform along the Dan Ryan Expressway last week.

At 10:55 p.m. this past Friday, the two men approached a Chicago Transit Authority passenger on the 47th Street Red Line platform, beat the victim, and took the victim's property, police said.

Police have released multiple surveillance images of both men.

Chicago Police

One suspect is described as a Black male between 30 and 40 years old, standing 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 to 180 pounds. He was wearing a white graphic T-shirt, green camouflage pants, and blue/black Air Jordan 1s.

The second suspect is described as a Black male between 50 and 60 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 190 to 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray button-down shirt, black pants, and gray Nikes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447. Those with information can also send an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and use reference RD# JK-274439.