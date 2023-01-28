Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with robbery on River North CTA platform

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after robbing a passenger on a CTA platform in River North earlier this month.

Darius Clay, 31, was taken into custody by police Friday, in the 500 block of North State Street.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, on Jan 1 around 3:30 a.m., took property from a 29-year-old man by force at the same location.

Clay is charged with one felony count of robbery.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.                            

January 28, 2023 / 10:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

