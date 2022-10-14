Police search for 2 men in connection to robbery on CTA Fullerton Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two men wanted for a robbery on the CTA Fullerton Red Line train earlier this month.

The robbery happened at the station, located at 943. W. Fullerton Avenue, on Oct. 2 around 9:35 p.m., police say.

The suspects would approach a passenger on a CTA Red Line train and take the victim's cell phone and wallet with force. When the victim chased the suspect off the train, the other punched the victim on the head from behind and knocked him to the ground - allowing both to flee.

The suspects are described as two African American men between the ages of 25 and 30. The first suspect is between 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a navy blue, long-sleeved shirt with white colored "CK" letters on the chest, dark sweatpants, and wearing a black backpack.

The second suspect is between 5 feet 9 inches to -6 feet tall with a thin mustache, wearing a white hoodie, light blue/green tank top, yellow-colored sleeves, and white pants.

Mass Transit Detectives

What You Can Do:

· Always be aware of your surroundings

· Dial 9-1-1 to report suspicious activity immediately

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant

· Provide the information to the police

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com