Armed crew using Halloween masks rob jewelry stores in Chicago area, other states

The FBI is sweetening the pot this Halloween in hopes of catching some masked criminals, offering $15,000 for anyone who identifies the four robbers behind a string of jewelry store heists.

Authorities believe the group is behind four robberies spanning three states, and the heists started in southwest suburban Bridgeview last year. They're hoping someone can recognize the Halloween masks they wore.

"As soon as we opened the door, the other guys rush in with the guns," said Fadi Sahouri in July of 2023.

CBS News Chicago was there when Jawahir Jewelry employees in Bridgeview employees in Bridgeview were cleaning up after a terrifying robbery. They described the way armed robbers came in with guns pointed and grabbed as much gold jewelry as they could over four minutes.

"They got me today. They're gonna get somebody else tomorrow," Sahouri said. "And they need to be stopped."

FBI agents said the robberies have continued.

The suspects used the same car, a white Kia Sorento, with different stolen plates, for another Bridgeview jewelry store on Jan 9.

Then, the same crew is believed to be behind an Aug. 7 robbery in Dearborn, Michigan, and just last month, on Sept. 14, a store near St. Louis, Missouri.

"So this isn't something where they're just coming off the street, and it's some random event," said FBI special agent Evan Hylton. "This is a lot of thought process that went behind this. So it's clearly disturbing to see that."

FBI investigators said the suspects have often used the same distinctive Halloween masks, one for a Slenderman-style costume. Another is sometimes called the "Uncle Bobby" mask, one product description online said, "You'll certainly be unrecognizable."

But investigators hope someone recognizes something from the surveillance videos to stop the dangerous spree.

"One was armed with an AR-style rifle, using it to gain compliance with the victims," Hylton said. "One of them actually passed out from fear during this event. They had a finger on the trigger the entire time. So I just really want to emphasize how dangerous these guys are."

Police have made one arrest in connection with the case, a Chicago Ridge man who they believe was a part of the crew. They're still looking for the others involved, offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.