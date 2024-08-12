Robbers hold up jewelry store in Southwest Side Chicago mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of five robbers held up a jewelry store at gunpoint on the city's Southwest Side Monday evening.

At 5:50 p.m., the five men robbed the jewelry store inside the Super Mall of the Midway, at 5220 S. Pulaski Rd. in the West Elsdon neighborhood. Squad cars were seen in front of the mall, an indoor marketplace where vendors sell jewelry, cellphones, clothing, crafts, and other items.

During the robbery, one of the men smashed display cases and took unspecified property.

A robber also demanded property from a woman in the store before they all fled south on Pulaski Road.

No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody late Monday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.