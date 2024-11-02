Robber targeted 4 stores, restaurants in Chicago's South Loop, Little Italy within 40 minutes

4 Chicago restaurants, stores robbed within an hour

4 Chicago restaurants, stores robbed within an hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Saturday issued a community alert about a rash of robberies targeting businesses in the South Loop and Little Italy the evening before.

In each of four incidents, the robber claimed to have a gun and handed the store or restaurant employee a handwritten note announcing a robbery—in a modus operandi more typical of bank robbers.

The robber made off with cash from registers in two of the four incidents.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations on the evening of Friday, Nov. 1:

At 6:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street, Little Italy.

At 6:50 p.m. in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road, South Loop.

At 6:58 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street, Little Italy.

At 7:02 p.m. in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road, South Loop.

The robber is a male and wears a dark blue hooded sweat shirt, black pants, white and black gym shoes, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com with reference number 24-3-061.