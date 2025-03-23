Road closures around Chicago's Grant Park for 44th Shamrock Shuffle

The unofficial start to the outdoor spring running season kicks off with the 2025 Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday morning.

It's the biggest race in Chicago that celebrates St. Patrick's Day.

Thousands of runners are gearing up to pack the Loop to participate in an 8K run or 2-mile walk.

On Friday, runners picked up their packets, and on Saturday, runners participated in the mile run.

Here's what to expect for Sunday's race.

Road closures for Shamrock Shuffle

With today's race, there are many closures in the downtown area, mostly around Grant Park.

Columbus Drive will be closed from Roosevelt Road to Grand Avenue.

State Street will be closed from Grand Avenue to Wacker Drive and from Washington Boulevard to Jackson Boulevard.

Both Jackson and Washington Boulevards have closures.

Wacker Drive will be closed from State Street to Washington Boulevard.

Michigan Avenue will be closed from Harrison Street to Roosevelt Road.

Roosevelt Road will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

All of those streets will reopen as runners pass through.

While most streets are expected to reopen by 11 a.m., some will not open until 1 p.m.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m.