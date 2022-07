Road closures ahead of this weekend's Taste of Chicago event

Road closures ahead of this weekend's Taste of Chicago event

Road closures ahead of this weekend's Taste of Chicago event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're heading downtown, you may not be able to take your normal route.

Traffic barriers are in place around Grant Park ahead of this weekend's Taste of Chicago event. From now until Monday, Columbus will be closed between Monroe and Balbo.

Jackson and Balbo, however, will still be open to traffic.