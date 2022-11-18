River Oaks Center mall reopens after deadly shooting, robbery

Family mourns River Oaks mall security guard who was shot and killed

Family mourns River Oaks mall security guard who was shot and killed

Family mourns River Oaks mall security guard who was shot and killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- River Oaks Center shopping mall in Calumet City reopened Friday afternoon, two days after a security guard was shot and killed.

The mall partially reopened on Thursday, a day after security guard Norman Thomas was shot and killed during a jewelry store robbery, but a Calumet City spokesman said when officials saw that the mall had partly reopened, they immediately got customers out of the mall and shut it down again "until further notice."

By Friday afternoon, the mall had reopened, according to Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard.

"The Police Department has concluded the property portion of their investigation," Howard said.

The mall has come under scrutiny in the past few years.

In 2019, there was a fatal shooting outside the mall. Last year, someone fired shots inside and no one was hurt.

Calumet City officials have been trying to acquire the shopping center to take control and increase security.