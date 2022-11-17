Slain River Oaks Center security guard's family asks killers to turn themselves in; "He lived to protect, and he died protecting"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a security guard who was shot and killed during a jewelry store robbery on Wednesday at River Oaks Center shopping mall is pleading for the man's killers to turn themselves in.

"He lived to protect, and he died protecting," said Maime David, who helped raise her nephew, Norman Thomas. "He went to Desert Storm, come back home, and for this to happen?"

After two tours with the Army, Thomas, 57, died Wednesday while doing his job as a security guard working at River Oaks Center.

"If he was your brother or sister, you'd be you be so proud of him," David said. "I don't know if there's anybody that had a heart as big as his; not in the whole universe."

On Wednesday, a group of robbers stormed Flawless Diamonds jewelry store in the River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City.

Thomas stood in their way. After shooting him, the robbers fled, getting away with a case of Rolex watches and a Cartier bracelet as Thomas laid on the ground. The entire mall was placed on lockdown for more an hour before police gave the all-clear.

"I don't understand why didn't he have his gun on him? Why he didn't you have his bullet proof vest on him? What was the protocol for that part of his security?" David said.

River Oaks Center has been subject to scrutiny in recent years.

In 2019, there was a shooting outside the mall. Last year, someone fired shots inside and no one was hurt.

Calumet City has attempted to acquire the space, which is now owned by Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group. They met with the city about a year ago to talk about redevelopment.

"Whoever causes harm to our family, I wish you would turn yourself in, and just admit that you made a mistake, because he was very well loved by his family," David said.

Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said Wednesday the mall has a history of safety and security issues, and its owners "have not been neighbor-friendly to the city of Calumet City."

Howard noted that Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones, when he was elected last year, pledged to have the city take over the mall. The city also has asked the mall to install cameras and other security measures.

"The residents here have a very negative opinion of this mall. This mall has a very bad stigma attached, and the mayor has been firm," Howard said.

Calumet City officials have been in talks with the mall's owners for the past year to take over the mall "for a variety of reasons, but particularly for safety and security," Howard said.

"We are going to be steadfast in our quest to take over this mall, because these particular owners have not been very neighbor friendly to our residents, and we're going to do something about it," Howard added.

Security upgrades or not, nothing will bring back Thomas; a brother to three siblings, with two daughters, and four grandchildren, and a wife he married two years ago

"He would risk his life even for anybody, and that's what he did," David said.

Calumet City Police had no updates on the investigation on Thursday.

The mall's owners said River Oaks would be closed until Friday, but later retracted that statement. The mall was at least partially reopen on Thursday.