Shots fired during robbery near River North
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired during a robbery in River North overnight.
Around 12:30 a.m., police said two men were walking into a parking garage in the 500 block of North State Street when four armed men came up and demanded their items.
One of the offenders fired shots at a victim who attempted to run away.
The offenders then fled on food with the victim's property.
No injuries were reported.
