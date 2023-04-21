Watch CBS News
Shots fired during robbery near River North

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Shots were fired during a robbery in River North overnight. 

Around 12:30 a.m., police said two men were walking into a parking garage in the 500 block of North State Street when four armed men came up and demanded their items. 

One of the offenders fired shots at a victim who attempted to run away. 

The offenders then fled on food with the victim's property. 

No injuries were reported. 

April 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

