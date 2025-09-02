Watch CBS News
Riot Fest takes over the Chicago Field Museum Tuesday night

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago.
Riot Fest is taking over the Field Museum in Chicago Tuesday night for its After 5 at the Field evening hours.

There will be screen printing with Chicago artist Jay Ryan, who has done album artwork for the Flaming Lips and Andrew Bird, as well as temporary tattoos featuring prehistoric animals and plants, and a DJ playing punk and alt-rock hits.

Ryan's art is featured in the museum's new "After the Age of Dinosaurs" exhibit, and he will also create 250 limited edition posters at the event. They are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are required, and cost $35 for adult nonmembers and $26 for child nonmembers.  Chicago residents can get in for $30 if they're an adult and $22 if they're a child. Tickets are free for museum members.

Tickets also include access to all general admission and ticketed exhibits. To buy tickets and get more information, click here

