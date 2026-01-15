20 charged in connection with rigging college basketball games as part of FBI investigation

Federal prosecutors charged 20 people in an alleged point-shaving scheme involving dozens of college basketball players, according to an indictment.

According to the indictment, players on more than 17 different NCAA Division I men's basketball teams "fixed and attempted to fix" over 29 games.

Games involving the following teams were allegedly rigged or impacted, investigators say: Western Michigan University, Butler, St. John's, Tulane, East Carolina, McNeese State, Nicholls State, St. Louis University, Duquesne, La Salle, Fordham, SUNY Buffalo, Kent State, Ohio University, Georgetown and DePaul.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia will be holding a news conference on the case at 11 a.m. ET.

The announcement comes less than three months after NBA mainstays Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier and Damon Jones were among dozens of people arrested in a sweeping FBI crackdown on alleged illegal gambling rings.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.