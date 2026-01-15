Former DePaul players among those charged in NCAA men's basketball point shaving scandal

Four former DePaul University basketball players are among 26 players and fixers charged in an NCAA basketball game rigging scheme.

The FBI announced charges Thursday morning. The indictment accuses players on more than 17 different NCAA Division I basketball teams of fixing or attempting to fix more than 29 games between Sept. 2022 and Feb. 2025. DePaul is one of the schools named in the indictment.

According to the indictment, in late Feb. 2024, the fixers named in the indictment offered bribes to DePaul players to fix a men's basketball games through point shaving.

Fixers started with two games in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2023 and, successful there, moved on to fixing NCAA games as recently as January 2025, authorities say. The "bribe payments" to players ranged from $10,000 to $30,000 per game, authorities said.

Prosecutors say fixers Jalen Smith, Alberto Laureano and Antonio Blakeney recruited forward Micawber Etienne, who they also asked to recruit three of his teammates, to participate in the scheme.

The Jalen Smith named in the indictment is not the current Chicago Bulls basketball player, who, at the time of the alleged fixing, was playing in the NBA first for the Indiana Pacers and then, starting in 2024, with the Bulls. Smith's contract with the Bulls runs through the 2027 season. The indictment specifies that the Jalen Smith charged lived in North Carolina and worked to train and develop local basketball players for professional scouting.

Prosecutors say Etienne, DePaul guard Jalen Terry, forward Da'Sean Nelson and one unnamed player then underperformed during a Feb. 24, 2024 game against Georgetown at Chicago's Wintrust Arena after the fixers has placed $27,000 in bets on Georgetown to "cover the first half spread of approximately 2.5 points."

Then, prosecutors said, Smith then texted Etienne to arrange payment of bribe money. According to the indictment, Smith went to Chicago to deliver $40,000 in cash personally to Terry, Nelson, Etienne and the fourth player.

Smith and the other fixers continued to work with Etienne, Terry, Nelson and unnamed player to rig games in March against the Butler Univrsity Bulldogs and the St. John's University Red Storms.

Last October, CBS News Detroit reported that Terry and Nelson, who played for Eastern Michigan University during the 2024-2025 season, were not cooperating with a gambling investigation, according to the NCAA.

The FBI also said that some of the people alleged to be involved in the scheme were former college players now accused of bribing current college players to participate in the point-shaving scheme.

Five defendants are described by prosecutors as fixers, including two they say worked in the training and development of basketball players. Another was a trainer and former coach, one was a former NCAA player and two were described as gamblers, influencers and sports handicappers.

Concerns about gambling and college sports have grown since 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on the practice, leading some states to legalize it to varying degrees. The NCAA does not allow athletes or staff to bet on college games, but it briefly allowed student-athletes to bet on professional sports last year before rescinding that decision in November.

DePaul University Athletics released a statement, writing in part, "DePaul University is deeply disappointed that former student-athletes were named in the indictment for alleged gambling activities during the 2023-2024 men's basketball season. No current student-athletes were members of the 2023-2024 team. The university has a longstanding commitment to educating our athletics community about the dangers and consequences of sports gambling."

They said they are and will cooperate fully with any investigation.