Border Tails looking for forever homes for beagles rescued from controversial Wisconsin breeder Ridglan Farms

A Chicago-area pet rescue involved in saving beagles from a controversial breeding-testing facility in Wisconsin is now looking for available forever homes.

Border Tails was among the shelters that took in more than a dozen beagles rescued from Ridglan Farms, a controversial research-breeding facility in Wisconsin that's faced years of criticism over animal treatment.

Activists broke into the facility in March in an effort to remove beagles being bred for laboratory testing. Then, about a month later, hundreds of activists and protesters returned to Ridglan Farms, where they clashed with police. Some were tear gassed and pepper sprayed.

Eventually, Ridglan Farms agreed to sell 1,500 of the facility's roughly 2,000 beagles, which were then transferred to rescue organizations across the country, including Border Tails and PAWS Chicago.

Harleigh Garcia with Border Tails confirmed all of the rescued dogs are now in foster care.

PAWS Chicago also welcomed 25 beagles from the massive rescue operation.

TV personality Guiliana Rancic joined the rescue efforts and said she was in Ridglan pulling the dogs out.

"It was pretty incredible, and you can imagine it was a range of emotions," Rancic said.

Of course, Garcia said Border Tails' response to the request for housing the dogs was, "How many do you need me to take?"

Now Border Tails is looking for forever homes for the dogs, currently in foster care. You can apply for adoption here.