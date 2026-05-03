PAWS Chicago welcomes 25 beagles rescued from controversial Wisconsin research breeder

A better life is in sight for dozens of dogs.

PAWS Chicago welcomed 25 beagles from a massive rescue operation on Saturday.

Last week, more than a thousand dogs were rescued from Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, after weeks of protests over their treatment of the dogs. Ridglan Farms agreed to sell 1,500 of the facility's roughly 2,000 beagles, which were then transferred to rescue organizations across the country, including PAWS Chicago.

Celene Mielcarek, PAWS Chicago chief program officer, explained what's next for the dogs as they begin their new lives.

"These beagles have lived their lives in isolation. They've lived their lives in cages inside. We're going to make sure that they are healthy. They're each going to get tucked in by a volunteer into warm bedding. They're each going to get a yummy dinner tonight, and they're going to start that new chapter of their life," she said.

She says it will take some time for the beagles to get used to being dogs and understanding what it's like to live in a home. To help with that, they will be sent to experienced foster homes that will help them understand human connection.

Once the beagles are ready, they'll head to the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park adoption center to meet their forever family.